Craigellachie 19

“This distillery is very selective over its releases, and this 19-year-old is one of its oldest expressions,” says Pollacchi. Bottled at 46% ABV, this Speyside distillery gives us a whisky well-worth adding to your portfolio. “Bright citrus notes and tropical fruit on the nose are matched by charred oak on the palate,” Pollacchi says, “giving this dram an unusually complex finish that is rarely seen from this region.”

