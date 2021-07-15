Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Perhaps the ultimate whiskey for bargain hunters, it’s aged for 12 years, bottled uncut (at 138 proof) and unfiltered, and sells for about $50 (if you can find it). It has all of the characteristics of Heaven Hill bourbons (Evan Williams, Elijah Craig, Henry McKenna), with flavors of caramel, apple, vanilla, and cinnamon, but with more depth and intensity. This bourbon can be quite dangerous as it doesn’t drink as hot as the proof may suggest. It also makes a phenomenal Old Fashioned with just a touch of sugar and a few dashes of bitters. [Get it delivered by drizyl.com; $67, 750ml]

