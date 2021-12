Few Bourbon

How do they make Few Bourbon in Evanston, Illinois? With a whole lotta rye. This epic bourbon has a floral edge — it almost reminds of us gin – that gets washed away by a finish that’s studded with cloves and butterscotch. [Get it delivered by drizly.com; $49, 750ml]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!