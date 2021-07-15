Four Roses Single Barrel

Four Roses is famous for its unusual process of combining two different mashbills with five proprietary yeast strains to create 10 bourbons that are blended back together. The Single Barrel, however, is no blend. It uses only Four Roses’ 35 percent rye mash bill and a yeast known for its smooth, light vanilla and fruit character. The resulting Single Barrel is rich with notes of prune, maple, and toffee. [Get it delivered by drizly.com; $44, 750ml]

