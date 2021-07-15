Glendronach 18

“A question I get a lot,” says Tommy Tardie, owner of The Flatiron Room in New York, “is ‘What’s your favorite whisky?’ Not an easy answer as my preference changes depending on the season, the temperature, where I’m at, and even my mood.” There’s one whiskey that’s always been in his top five, though: the Glendronach 18. “It’s brilliant,” he says. “One sip and notes of leather, tobacco, polished wood, and sweet sherry notes linger on my palate forever.” [Get it delivered by drizly.com; $123-$270, 750ml]

