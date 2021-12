Glenmorangie Signet Single Malt Whisky

The mash used to create Glenmorangie Signet is made with a portion of heavily roasted chocolate barley — just like what’s used in stouts and porters. As you might expect the whiskey has notes of coffee and cocoa, but also sweetness of apricot and raisins. In short, the perfect nightcap. [Get it delivered by drizly.com; $160-$350, 750ml]

