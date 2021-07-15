Glenrothes 2001 Vintage

Pollacchi says this distillery has always been close to his heart, and the 2001 vintage is “dangerously easy to drink.” It was originally bottled in 2013 (Speyside distillery Glenrothes releases whisky by vintage year, the year of distillation), and Pollacchi raves over its notes of toffee, dark cherries, and baking spices. “If you have never tried a Glenrothes, start here.” [Get it delivered by drizly.com; $65, 750ml]

