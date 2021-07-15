Hibiki 17 Whisky

Another of Japan’s increasingly in-demand and always-rare offerings, Hibiki 17 Whisky may be easier to find than Yamazaki’s teenage whiskeys, but it’s no less delicious. “If you’re lucky enough to run into one of these bottles at your local spirits store,” says Thomas, “buy it!” And remember, this isn’t the brand of spirit you stir in a cocktail, even if you are working with a premium crystal mixing class. [Get it delivered by drizly.com; starting at $170, 750ml]

