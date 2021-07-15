Highland Park Ice Edition

Highland Park takes its limited edition releases seriously. All the more reason to grab one of the 3,915 bottles of this Norse legend–inspired single malt. Seventeen-years-old and aged primarily in ex-bourbon barrels, the bottle alone makes this the kind of Scotch you keep as a bar’s centerpiece or give to a friend who’s about to get married. But show-stopping appearance aside, make sure you drink it. Ice Edition is a full-bodied experience from nose to finish ending with a pleasant woodiness and mild spice. [Get it delivered by drizly.com; $299-$743, 750ml]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!