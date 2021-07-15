Hudson Baby Bourbon

Mention the word “bourbon,” and most of us immediately think “Kentucky”; after all, the spirit has been made there for more than 200 years. But Tuthilltown in Hudson, New York — the state’s first distillery to open since prohibition — adds a worthy contender to the American tradition with this 100-percent corn bourbon. When you bring it to your mouth, you can detect the brand new charred American Oak barrels it’s been conditioning in, and its lightly sweet, roasted corn flavor makes it a good bet for those new to the craft whiskey world. [Get it delivered by drizly.com; $41, 375ml]

