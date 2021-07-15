Jameson 18-Year-Old Limited Reserve

You’ve probably had Jameson Original at more than a few dive bars, but to get a bottle of the award-winning 18-Year-Old Limited Reserve, you have to hunt. It blends three whiskeys, which are aged in sherry casks and finished for six months in bourbon barrels. The result? An intriguing and pleasing blend of vanilla, almond, and toffee, mingling with a tinge of woodiness. [Get it delivered by drizly.com; $149, 750ml]

