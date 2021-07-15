Jefferson’s Ocean Bourbon

Jefferson’s Ocean Bourbon is better traveled than you will likely ever be. During its six months at sea, the whiskey crossed the equator four times and made port in 30 cities on five continents. Of course, it never got off the boat. Trey Zoeller locked scores of barrels up in a container, put them on a ship without passports, and just slapped on a few return to sender labels. Sure, it’s a marketing gimmick—a clever one at that—but the result is a really excellent bourbon. We’ll chalk it up to a half year of agitation from the swaying ocean, but this whiskey has beautiful notes of vanilla, wood, and char — and we think we can detect just a hint of salt and brine from its long voyage. [Get it delivered by drizly.com; $40-$200, 750ml]

