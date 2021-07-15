Jim Beam Black

This famously smooth, creamy whiskey with soft caramel notes has set the bar high for Kentucky bourbons. Jim Beam Black benefits from a few extra years of aging in white oak barrels, which set it a solid notch above Jim Beam Original. Full-bodied with some hints of warm oak, this whiskey recently won the Bourbon Trophy at the 2016 International Wine and Spirits Competition. [Get it delivered by drizly.com; $16-$40, 750ml]

