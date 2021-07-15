Food & Drink

50 Best Whiskeys in the World to Try

Knappogue Castle 16 Whiskey

Ireland may be dominated by one or two major brands, but Knappogue Castle Whiskey is a secret that’s becoming harder to keep each year. “It’s great to finally see Irish whiskey besides Jameson getting the attention it deserves,” says Thomas. “This Irish single malt, aged in both ex-bourbon and ex-sherry barrels, gives the more well-known sherried Macallan 18 a run for its money.” That’s all you need to know.

