Knob Creek 2001 Bourbon Whiskey

When seventh-generation distiller Fred Noe discovered a cache of whiskey his father, Booker, barreled before his death, the younger Noe decided he would use it to create Knob Creek 2001 Limited Edition as a tribute. Noe’s eulogy in bourbon was left to age five years more than original Knob Creek, and that extra time in the barrel was well spent. The whiskey is well-balanced and eminently sippable — a near perfect remembrance of a man’s life’s work in whiskey. [Get it delivered by drizly.com; $91-$300, 750ml]

