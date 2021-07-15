Laphroaig Lore Whiskey

Laphroaig Lore is further proof not all world-class whiskeys require an age statement. A fine addition to the Laphroig line, Lore displays a nearly perfect balance of spiced fruit and honey pizzicato contrasted by smoke, peat, and sea salt. The crescendo lingers on the tongue long after the dram is done and leaves your mouth demanding an encore. [Get it delivered by drizly.com; $70-$200, 750ml]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!