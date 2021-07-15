Lock Stock & Barrel 16 Year Straight Rye

Cooper Spirits launched its first Lock Stock and Barrel expression in 2012, as a stunning 13-year-old straight rye that quickly disappeared from shelves for its rich, velvety character. The company smartly decided to hold a few of its charred oak casks for further aging, giving us the exquisite 16 Year. While the 13-year is back, the 16 is rare indeed. The flavor is familiar, yet bold in a way unlike any other rye we’ve tried. [Get it delivered by drizly.com; $130-$222, 750ml]

