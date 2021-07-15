Lot 40 Rye

Nicholas Pollacchi, acquirer of rare spirits and owner of The Whisky Dog, thinks this stellar sipper is worth any world of pain the morning after. He calls this single pot still rye “smoother than a baby’s hiney.” It’s made with 90 percent unmalted rye grain and 10 percent malted rye, which he says gives this whiskey its spectacular aroma and velvet-like mouth feel. “The perfect balance of floral and fruitiness is matched by the peppery earthiness. It’s one of the best ways you’ll ever spend $40.” [Get it delivered by drizly.com; $20-$90, 750ml]

