Macallan 15 Fine Oak Whisky

Tardie says Macallan is “without question one of the most recognizable brands in the list — and for good reason. “The Macallan produces some of the finest whiskies available,” he explains. “Guinness Book of World Records even confirms The Macallan to be the most expensive whiskey sold at auction.” Fortunately, the 15-year Fine Oak is much more obtainable. “This is the perfect whiskey to have at a dinner party,” says Tardie, “Impressive, recognizable, and oh-so-good.” [Get it delivered by drizly.com; $135, 750ml]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!