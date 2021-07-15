Maker’s 46 Bourbon Whisky

Maker’s 46 Bourbon Whisky is a lab experiment gone right. “They set out to enhance the iconic Maker’s Mark, and succeeded by placing seared oak staves into a small batch bourbon for 90 days,” says Thomas. “The result is everything you loved about Maker’s with more complexity and an extra shot of well-balanced oak notes.” [Get it delivered by drizly.com; $46, 750ml]

