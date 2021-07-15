Mellow Corn Whiskey

Called “the newest bartender obsession” and a “bourbon on steroids,” there’s a very good reason Mellow Corn has become such a popular whiskey among mixologists across the country: while it does taste a little like ginger candy and vanilla, Mellow Corn really opens up when combined with other ingredients. Sure, “it’s “funky stuff” on its own,” as Mike Shain, general manager at Danny Meyer’s New York City bar Porchlight tells us. But you’ll cut it some slack as soon as you see what it can do for your cocktails (especially when you’re using one of these bartender-friendly copper pourers) in Porchlight’s pre-bottled Whiskey & Cola. Or after your third shot. Whatever comes first. [Get it delivered by drizly.com; $19, 750ml]

