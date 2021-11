Michter’s US-1 Unblended American Whiskey

With caramel, coffee, and brown butter notes to finish, this is a reasonably priced and readily available bottle of whiskey anyone can get behind. Thanks to aging in older barrels, this whiskey has a bit more sweetness than the Michter’s Bourbon. [Get it delivered from drizly.com; $49, 750ml]

