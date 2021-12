Midleton Dair Ghaelach

Using a rare method that whiskey distilleries haven’t practiced since the 1800s, this blend of single pot still whiskeys is finished in brand new Irish oak barrels after its typical aging period in bourbon barrels. The result is an Irish whiskey through and through, with a spicy taste up front and a sweet apple finish.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!