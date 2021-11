Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch

A great blended malt should be more than the sum of its parts. Monkey Shoulder — a blend of the single malts Glenfiddich, Balvenie, and Kinivie — pulls that off in spades. It makes a solid match for some ice cubes and a splash of soda, and it’s one of the best damn Scotch and limes we’ve ever had. [Get it delivered by drizly.com; $36, 750ml]

