Old Forester Birthday 2015 Whiskey

Since September 2, 2002, Old Forester has been celebrating its founder’s birthday by releasing a limited, small-batch 12-year whiskey annually. The aromas are sweet Old Forester (vanilla, cinnamon, chocolate, and juicy orange), but they’re balanced by a woody richness and robust finish.

The 11 Best Whiskey Glasses: A Buyer’s Guide

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!