Redbreast 12-Year-Old Irish Whiskey

When you walk into a bar and spot Redbreast 12, order it immediately. Made from the mash of malted and unmalted barley, this traditional pot still whiskey is warm, with a spicy kick you won’t soon forget. [Get it delivered by drizly.com; $66, 750ml]

