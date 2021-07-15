Rittenhouse Rye

Today Rittenhouse is made in Kentucky, but it’s still produced in the pre-Prohibition tradition of whiskey from the Monongahela River area of Pennsylvania where the brand hails from. This 100-proof whiskey goes down smooth, making it one of the better sipping ryes out there, especially after showing it off on your bar cart in an elegant decanter. And you can’t argue with the price tag: less than $30. [Get it delivered by drizly.com; $25, 750ml]

