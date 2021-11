The Famous Grouse

The Famous Grouse has been renowned since 1842, when its creator was asked to supply a whiskey for a royal dinner attended by Queen Victoria. Today, the regal blend has become Scotland’s best-selling whiskey on account of its storied legacy, its trademark malty flavor profile, and its reasonable price (about $25 a bottle). [Get it delivered by drizly.com; $15-$40, 750ml]

