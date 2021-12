The Macallan Rare Cask Whisky

Matured entirely in Spanish sherry casks selected by master distiller Bob Dalgarno, The Macallan Rare Cask is a serious no-age-statement whiskey. There’s so much to love here. The citrus and cocoa on the nose, the beautiful red color, the fruity, nutty flavors, and the warm, smokey finish. [Get it delivered by drizly.com; $320, 750ml]

