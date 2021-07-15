Tullamore D.E.W. “Phoenix” Irish Whiskey

Tullamore D.E.W. “Phoenix” Irish Whiskey is inspired by the Irish town of Tullamore’s rebirth in the 18th Century — and the subsequent founding of the distillery. This is an Irish whiskey you should do your damnedest to find. Oddly, it’s only available in airport shops. Next time you seek out whiskey from the Emerald Isle, forgo famous staples like Jameson and slingback some fine sips of Tullamore D.E.W. By blending golden grain, malt, and pure pot still whiskey, then letting it rest in sherry casks, a whiff of Phoenix hits you like freshly picked autumn apple dipped in caramel to match (minus that annoying stickiness). [Get it delivered by drizly.com; $35-$100, 750ml]

