Watershed Distillery Bourbon

No rust belt residue can be found on this ridiculously smooth 94-proof small-batch Watershed Bourbon from Ohio. It’s incredibly drinkable (watch out) with hints of butterscotch and bold notes reminding you that it spent three years in a char #4 (the heaviest char) American Oak barrel. This spelted bourbon (it’s made with a mash bill of corn, rye, wheat, malted barley, and spelt) proves that craft bourbon need not hail from Kentucky. [Get it delivered by drizly.com; $35-$63, 750ml]

