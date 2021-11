WhistlePig Straight Rye

Hardcore rye distillers and drinkers tend to scoff at WhistlePig, which has been known to buy whiskey from another distiller then age, blend, and bottle it as its own. But controversy doesn’t change the fact that this is fantastic rye whiskey: big, bold, with warm flavor notes reminiscent of clove, nutmeg, and toffee. [Get it delivered by drizly.com; $72, 750ml]

