Willett 2-Year Rye Whisky

Thomas calls Willett’s 2-year-old rye expression “arguably the best young cask-strength rye on the market.” He explains, “it delivers such depth and complexity at such a young age, you can’t wait to watch it grow up.” If you ever get the rare chance to sample something older, expressions as old as 25 years exist. But be prepared to shell out hundreds at that point — or just buy more of the stellar 2-year. [Get it delivered by drizly.com; $32-$80, 750ml]

