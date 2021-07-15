Writer’s Tears Copper Pot Whiskey

Truer labels have never been written (or gracefully slapped onto a finer-looking bottle): “I traded my tomorrow to remain in yesterday… whiskey tears are fading now, each one cries another day.” Waxing poetic on imbiber’s dreams of yesteryear aside, this stellar blended whiskey contains pot still and malt whiskey. Sure, it’s aged impeccably and laced with ginger-y, honey-studded notes, but what makes it a real standout in our collection is that it comes to its maturation in flame-charred bourbon barrels. The result? A beautiful amber hue and an unforgettable taste.

