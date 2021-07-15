Yamazaki 18 Single Malt Whiskey

Japan has been producing great whiskey for decades. Tardie says that its popularity, however, didn’t become mainstream until the last few years. “In 2013 the Yamazaki Sherry Cask was awarded ‘World Whisky of the Year,’ and demand for anything Japanese went gangbusters,” says Tardie. “The Yamazaki 18 is a tremendous whiskey. Unfortunately, the lack of availability and the steep pricing will limit the number of people who actually get to try it.” Good luck. [Get it delivered by drizly.com; $200-$1300, 750ml]

