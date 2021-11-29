This article was produced in partnership with Tenjaku Whisky

We’re in the golden age of whiskey. It seems every week there’s a new limited-edition release or collaboration coming down the pipeline. We’d say hitting shelves, but some of these bottles are so elusive you’ll never actually find them in your local liquor store. We appreciate the thrill of the chase, but what we appreciate even more is palming a dram of liquid gold next to a crackling fire—warming our chilled, weary bodies from the inside out on a cold winter night. Sounds like heaven, right? Below, we’ve highlighted the best winter whiskeys to try this season, including bottles from a range of price points and varieties. Most are just a click away on Drizly and Reserve Bar, but others you’ll have to put in the work to find.

From Japanese expressions crafted from pure mountain spring water to peated Scotch single malts, bottled-in-bond Kentucky straight bourbons to double-barreled dessert whiskeys, these 50 winter whiskeys are begging to be bought.

50 Best Winter Whiskeys to Try This Season

1. Tenjaku Blended Japanese Whisky

Honored with a 2020 Best Japanese Blend Whisky Award from the Beverage Testing Institute, this premium blend from meteoric newcomer Tenjaku Whisky has two qualities never to be taken lightly with high-demand Japanese bottles: accessibility and affordability. It’s distilled in the city of Fuefuki—home to a source of pure mountain spring water, which lends Tenjaku its signature velvety-smooth texture. The production of this easy-drinking whisky begins with a careful selection of unprocessed corn-forward whiskies that are copper pot distilled using pristine natural spring water before aging in heavily-seasoned Kentucky bourbon barrels. The end result: a uniquely mellow sipper packing a sweet yet mild smokiness that’s perfect on the rocks or in a highball. The brand also makes a Pure Malt worth checking out.