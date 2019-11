Protein-Packed Add-Ins

To increase oatmeal’s protein content, mix uncooked rolled oats (aka muesli) with Greek or Icelandic yogurt (aka “skyr”) and eat before you do a strength workout. If you crave a touch more creaminess, mix any kind of milk (cow’s, almond, macadamia nut) in with the yogurt.

