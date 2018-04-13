4. Low-calorie foods and drinks

Artificial sweeteners, particularly sugar alcohols (common ones include erythritol, sorbitol, xylitol, and maltitol), aren’t really digested by the human body, and so can have a loosening effect on some people’s systems. Foods that use them may include soda, vitamin-enhanced water, and even drinks designed to give you energy and enhance performance. In fact, many diet-friendly snack and protein bars carry a warning that they may cause intestinal distress. Just what you want before a 25-mile bike ride. (Not.)