5. Trail mix

It seems like a good choice for the long haul, considering it got its name ostensibly for its use on hikes. The blend of seeds, nuts, and dried fruit (and chocolate chips) is full of vitamins and fiber. The latter, however, is where gorp goes wrong as a pre-endurance activity food. “Eating foods high in fiber too soon before a hard workout can cause GI distress,” says Kaye Anne Starosciak, a registered dietitian and an elite runner with seven sub-three-hour marathons under her belt. Further, the fiber in trail mix is generally the insoluble kind, meaning it doesn’t dissolve in water and your body can’t really digest it—so it goes right through you. “Insoluble fibers are likely to cause cramping and/or diarrhea,” Starosciak says.