6. Anything fried

Foods high in fat take an extremely long time to move through the digestive system. Not only that, “fat molecules are harder for your body to break down and use for energy,” says Charmaine Jones, registered dietitian and owner of Food Jonezi nutritional services. Eating them right before a workout is obviously dumb, but you should really avoid them alltogether—even a fast food breakfast could impact your performance that night: “Fatty foods can make you feel so sluggish that you may even be tempted to skip the gym that day.”