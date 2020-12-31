6 Nutritional Meal Delivery Services For Guys On The Go

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If your idea of cooking is ordering delivery, you’re in luck. Meal delivery services (armed with top chefs, nutritionists, and even laboratories!) are letting more men eat their way—without all of the extra grease, sodium, and oh-so-obvious restaurant belly that are often a packaged delivery deal.

“When you have your entire day’s food prepared and ready for you, it helps eliminate temptation,” says Zalmi Duchman, founder and CEO of The Fresh Diet meal delivery service. “Plus, you can learn a lot about portion control and healthy foods, and get introduced to foods you wouldn’t normally buy at the grocery store.”

And as diet delivery services grow more popular, so do the range of options available. Whether you are cutting gluten, preservatives, fat, or just trying to eat healthier, there’s an option for you. Here, 8 awesome meal delivery services for your individual eating style.

