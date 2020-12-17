7 Of The Best Drinks To Unwind With This Holiday Season

Avión Reserva 44 Extra Añejo Tequila GET IT!

Usually, we aren’t the biggest Tequila drinkers in the world. It’s not our go to. But we got a hold of this bottle and it was so good we may have just done a 180 on tequila in general. It’s so smooth and will offer you a ton of cocktail options if that is your thing. Trust us and spoil yourself with this fantastic bottle.

Get It: Pick up a bottle of Avión Reserva 44 Extra Añejo Tequila ($169) at Reserve Bar

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!