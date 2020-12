Ketel One Vodka GET IT!

There’s nothing like a nice screwdriver to unwind with after a long day. And you’ll get a nice screwdriver going with a bottle of Ketel One Vodka in your home. It’s a classic go-to for a reason.

Get It: Pick up a bottle of Ketel One Vodka ($35) at Reserve Bar

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!