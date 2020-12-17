7 Of The Best Drinks To Unwind With This Holiday Season

Savage & Cooke Bad Sweater Spiced Whiskey GET IT!

There are plenty of holiday-themed drink options out there. But few of them are as good as this spiced whiskey from Savage & Cooke. It’s really amazing stuff, warming you up after a trip outside and giving you the relaxation you need. It’s made for the holidays and when you try it, you will see why. It certainly put us in the holiday mood.

Get It: Pick up a bottle of Savage & Cooke Bad Sweater Spiced Whiskey ($32) at Drizly

