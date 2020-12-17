Food & Drink

7 Of The Best Drinks To Unwind With This Holiday Season

Savage & Cooke The Burning Chair Bourbon
7
Drizly 2 / 7

Savage & Cooke The Burning Chair Bourbon

GET IT!

When it comes to holiday-themed drinks, this Bourbon is right up there with the spiced whiskey above. And that’s because Savage & Cooke makes some truly remarkable stuff. We love Whiskey and Bourbon, so having this bottle as well as the whiskey was a dream. Trust us when we say you should keep your holiday merry with this bottle in tow.

Get It: Pick up a bottle of Savage & Cooke The Burning Chair Bourbon ($59) at Drizly

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_11.17.20_300x490
More from Food & Drink