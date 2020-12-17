7 Of The Best Drinks To Unwind With This Holiday Season

Somnium Wine GET IT!

For a relaxing night with a light drink, you can’t beat a bottle of wine. And the wine offered up at Somnium Wine is out of this world. We got a bottle of the Sauvignon Blanc and the Cabernet Sauvignon, each of which was out of this world with dinner. So head on over to the site and pick up a bottle to enjoy the holidays with.

Get It: Pick up a bottle of Somnium Wine (starting at $55) at Somnium Wine

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!