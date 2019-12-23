7 Unusual World Whiskies That Bourbon and Scotch Fiends Will Love

Australia – Starward Nova Single Malt

Whiskey that’s finished in wine casks isn’t a revolutionary concept, but Starward’s single malt spends the entire aging process in wine barrels. Those casks aren’t even toasted, to further infuse the whiskey with the vino. That gives it a lighter and wholly unique flavor that makes for a cohesive, youthful whiskey. You’ll definitely smell the wine barrel on the nose, but the finish is buttery, sweet and only slightly spicy, and doesn’t linger on your palate.

[From $54.99]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!