7 Unusual World Whiskies That Bourbon and Scotch Fiends Will Love

Canada – Crown Royal Noble Collection 13-Year-Old Blenders Mash

If this Canadian treat was a 13-year-old bourbon from Kentucky, the price would be tripled, but thankfully this is absurdly reasonable for how sumptuous the liquid is. This is the third release from Crown Royal’s Noble Collection, comprised of rare stock from the distiller’s rickhouses. The mastery of the blending process results in a glass that’s rich and deep, with notes of caramel, fruit, and a hint of chocolate. It drinks like a bourbon, and the first sip will pleasantly take you by surprise.

[From $60.99]

