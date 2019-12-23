7 Unusual World Whiskies That Bourbon and Scotch Fiends Will Love

France – Alfred Giraud Heritage Malt Whisky Buy It Here

Would it surprise you to learn that France drinks the most whiskey, per capita, of any nation? Dozens of new French distilleries are cropping up each year, but our hands-down favorite is Alfred Giraud and its Heritage triple malt. The Giraud family has deep cognac and cooperage roots, after decades spent working with Rémy Martin, and all of that expertise has culminated in this wonderful unpeated blended expression that’s aged in extremely rare cognac casks (think 50 years and up). A little of that rare cognac seeps into this luxury whisky, imbuing it with a fruity, floral complex flavor that’s unparalleled. Less than 1,000 bottles will reach the U.S., so act quickly before they’re all spoken for.

[From $155]

