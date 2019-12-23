7 Unusual World Whiskies That Bourbon and Scotch Fiends Will Love

India – Paul John Classic Select Cask Buy It Here

If you’re at all familiar with Indian whisky, you’ve likely heard about the Amrut brand, which is lovely, but we prefer Paul John’s Classic Select Cask. Many Indian whiskies are blends, distilled from molasses, technically demarcating them as spirits since whiskey can only be made from grains. Paul John, situated in the coastal region of Goa, uses malted barley and this bottle is for scotch drinkers who love their drams bold. Tasting notes of honey and licorice are abundant, as is the barley, all mingling together in a lovely finish.

[From $89.99]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!